Longview Asset Management Upped Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) as Stock Price Rose; As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shares Rose, Holder Scholtz & Company Lifted Its Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 115,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 256,701 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $183.15. About 248,929 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).