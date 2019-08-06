Longview Asset Management Upped General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $36.37 Million as Market Value Rose; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Market Value Declined, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 1,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,854 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $13.8 during the last trading session, reaching $681.66. About 10,133 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $180.64. About 703,544 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.07 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 9,012 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 0.13% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,665 shares. Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,669 shares. Torray Lc holds 1.18% or 65,899 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd has invested 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.2% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,572 shares. Legacy Private accumulated 0.34% or 16,806 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,342 shares. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc has 0.17% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hanson Doremus Management reported 149 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.75% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 15,391 shares to 163,587 shares, valued at $28.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 46,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.45% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Syntal Prtn Limited Liability holds 1.06% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 3,032 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,921 shares. Hodges reported 75,635 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 15,255 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1,656 shares. Ingalls & Snyder reported 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Citadel Limited Co stated it has 854 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 800 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 0% or 182 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Group Inc Mngmt Llc reported 4,300 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 0.03% or 7,670 shares.