Longview Asset Management Raised Its Holding in General Dynamics (GD) as Stock Price Rose; Roundview Capital Increased Position in Nike (NKE) by $400,848

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.57 million shares traded or 43.67% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Saturna has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 4,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 201,224 shares. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,698 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 167,729 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 10,958 shares. Rnc Capital Management Lc reported 3,343 shares. Adage Prns Group Lc reported 1.08 million shares. Logan Mngmt owns 170,733 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 45,518 shares. Loeb Prtnrs owns 750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth holds 4,265 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers accumulated 906 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt reported 44,942 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.