Longview Asset Management Lifted Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $36.37 Million; Lee Danner & Bass Has Increased Its Stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) by $1.29 Million

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.02 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.03 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Serv Inc owns 0.65% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12,769 shares. Girard Prns holds 0.07% or 2,083 shares. Bristol John W And Inc Ny has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bontempo Ohly Management Limited Liability Com owns 14,744 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Quadrant Capital Ltd holds 1.7% or 18,160 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il owns 3,150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,625 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,108 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Macnealy Hoover Mgmt holds 0.95% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 7,250 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Coastline reported 9,594 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 15,752 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1,209 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 5,505 shares to 117,522 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,250 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc..