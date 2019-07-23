Longview Asset Management Lifted General Dynamics (GD) Position By $36.37 Million; Gtx (GTXI) Shorts Decreased By 6.92%

Longview Asset Management Llc increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 0.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Asset Management Llc acquired 215,179 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Longview Asset Management Llc holds 32.90 million shares with $5.57B value, up from 32.68M last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $185.92. About 919,727 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story

Gtx Inc (NASDAQ:GTXI) had a decrease of 6.92% in short interest. GTXI’s SI was 2.08 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.92% from 2.24M shares previously. With 190,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Gtx Inc (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s short sellers to cover GTXI’s short positions. The SI to Gtx Inc’s float is 14.03%. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.866 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 326,150 shares traded or 30.60% up from the average. GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) has declined 94.03% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GTXI News: 31/05/2018 – GTX Corp on Capitol Hill advocating for Kevin and Avonte’s Law and seeking new UN Market Opportunities; 12/03/2018 – GTX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.43; 09/04/2018 – GTx Expects Top-line Results From Astrid Trial Early in 4th Quarter This Year; 15/05/2018 – GTX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.62; 20/04/2018 – DJ GTx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTXI); 09/04/2018 – GTX ANNOUNCES EARLY COMPLETION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN THE ASTRID TRIAL, A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ENOBOSARM IN STRESS URINARY INCONTINENCE; 18/05/2018 – GTx Updates Phase 2 Enobosarm Clinical Trial Results in Stress Urinary lncontinence at 2018 AUA Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Buys New 1.6% Position in GTx; 22/03/2018 – GTX Corp Issued New Patent and GPS SmartSoles Win Second Place in Tomorrow’s Care 2018 Awards; 09/04/2018 – GTx Announces Early Completion of Patient Enrollment in the ASTRID Trial, a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Enobosarm in Stress

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. The company has market cap of $4.12 million. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity. Shares for $398,448 were sold by Brady Christopher J on Monday, February 4.

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. General Dynamics had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Thursday, January 31 to “Hold”. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.