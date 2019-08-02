Longview Asset Management Increased Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $36.37 Million as Market Value Rose; Venator Capital Management LTD Increased Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding by $1.05 Million

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.15. About 558,349 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 58,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 213,809 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 155,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 638,946 shares traded or 17.23% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 83,868 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Loeb Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 3,150 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical has 0.18% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 3,214 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 15,310 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 2,855 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 11,000 shares. Calamos holds 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 40,887 shares. Ally Fin invested in 14,000 shares. 57,998 are owned by Sirios Cap Lp. Geode Ltd Com owns 3.47 million shares. Polaris Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.54% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). American Asset Management reported 1,185 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. Another trade for 1.50 million shares valued at $30.32M was made by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, March 5. $87.18 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.2% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 120,437 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement reported 2,500 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 11,332 shares. Century Inc reported 175,920 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co owns 187,891 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 805 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 51,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.05 million shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 560,634 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 18,800 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 2.45M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 43,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings.