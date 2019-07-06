Longview Asset Management Holds Stake in General Dynamics (GD); Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Has Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 385,144 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2546.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,233 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 7.16 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm has been under pressure following a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,385 shares to 27,573 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 40,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,290 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.