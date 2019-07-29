Longview Asset Management Holding in General Dynamics (GD) Lifted by $36.37 Million; As Fireeye (FEYE) Market Valuation Declined, S Squared Technology Lifted by $320,000 Its Position

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $189.62. About 534,342 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 3.11M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE)

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares to 974,739 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 121,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).