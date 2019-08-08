Longview Asset Management Holding in General Dynamics (GD) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Lifted Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holding by $1.76 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 403,607 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $180.85. About 945,346 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc reported 0.09% stake. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks invested in 0.49% or 159,738 shares. Central National Bank & Tru Comm reported 1,068 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 51,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 73,076 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates invested in 0.19% or 3,600 shares. Webster National Bank N A owns 16,175 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 0% or 9,922 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 50,120 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has 2,932 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 159,769 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 1,168 shares. 10,978 are owned by Cypress Asset Tx.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33 million shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.