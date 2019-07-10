Longview Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in General Dynamics (GD) by $36.37 Million; As Radnet (RDNT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Position by $13.11 Million

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $180.83. About 1.04 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 170,450 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US State Department approves possible $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Secures $276.5M Max Contract for CMS Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $6.01 million for 29.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.