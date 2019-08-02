Longview Asset Management Has Lifted Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $36.37 Million; As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Share Value Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased by $702,100 Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 600,547 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 641,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 136,841 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $182.07. About 306,822 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares to 91,300 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog: Results Show LNG Story Playing Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Date For Fourth-Quarter And Annual 2018 Results, Conference Call And Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 8.875% Senior Notes Due 2022 At a Price of 102.5% of Par – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.