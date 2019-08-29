Longview Asset Management Has Boosted General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $36.37 Million; Share Price Rose; As Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) Stock Rose, Holder Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $420,462

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 1.59M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $188.89. About 622,976 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% or 694 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 11,194 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 136,357 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Associates reported 0.12% stake. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,176 shares. Andra Ap has 31,200 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited has 2,443 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pure Financial Advsrs stated it has 5,279 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 2,686 are held by Hl Fin Svcs Llc. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 6,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% or 125,996 shares in its portfolio. First Fin Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Harvey Invest Communications Ltd Co reported 4,747 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited invested in 0.29% or 123,709 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Com reported 2,581 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 27,326 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Franklin Res has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.99% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Principal Fincl Gru holds 1.56M shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Murphy Cap reported 27,576 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 8,893 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 188,846 shares. Cortland Associate Mo has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,848 shares. 4,161 were reported by Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.69 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

