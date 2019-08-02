Longview Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in General Dynamics (GD); Dynamic Advisors Solutions Increased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $322,320 as Share Value Declined

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $183.43. About 1.20M shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 2,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,122 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 24.12M shares traded or 267.87% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 31,136 shares to 76,023 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 616,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,721 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,000 were accumulated by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Amp Capital Investors Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 341,421 shares. Eqis Mgmt invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 4,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 0.36% or 8.20M shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 80,102 shares. 77,494 are held by Kingdon Limited Liability Corporation. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 1.63% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Waddell Reed Finance owns 681,647 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Laurion Capital Management LP holds 0.01% or 4,395 shares in its portfolio. Miles Inc owns 4,638 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc accumulated 2,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.27% or 55,032 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Benioff Marc also sold $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. 114 shares valued at $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of stock.

