Longview Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in General Dynamics (GD); Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Nice LTD (NICE) Stake by $561,200 as Share Price Rose

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $185.58. About 794,826 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $147.81. About 187,618 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% or 786 shares. First Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 126,847 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Ohio-based Schulhoff & Inc has invested 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa invested 0.4% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Aviance Capital Management stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Ltd Company Pa owns 7,289 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 914,976 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 90,327 shares. Dearborn Prtn Llc stated it has 0.72% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Leavell Inv Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 3,200 were accumulated by Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Co. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 1,271 shares. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.2% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).