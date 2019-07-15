Longview Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in General Dynamics (GD); As First Bank (FRBA) Share Price Rose, Banc Funds Co Has Boosted Holding

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.25. About 325,877 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 379,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 4,435 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 20.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) by 29,700 shares to 107,270 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Presidio Bank (PDOB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,044 shares, and cut its stake in W.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB).

