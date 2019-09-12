Longfellow Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake by $552,534; Icon Advisers Upped Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Stake

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 982.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 962,477 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.48. About 227,020 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google to pay $1 bln in France to settle fiscal fraud probe – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Things to Do if You’re in Your 50s With No Retirement Savings – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crude Slips on Supply Concerns – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assurant (AIZ) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “History Favors the Bulls as Bitcoin Trades Sideways at $10K – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $117.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 35,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Grp Inc One Trading Lp owns 65,408 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 93,200 shares. 39,000 are owned by S Muoio And Ltd Llc. Havens Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 53,700 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.15% or 584,332 shares. 375,397 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P. Longfellow Management Ltd Liability holds 2,083 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.15% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Westchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.81% or 242,879 shares. Shell Asset Company invested in 0.01% or 3,513 shares.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Currie reported 143,031 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Sandhill Partners Limited Liability reported 118,336 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 746,645 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department invested in 27,260 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lowe Brockenbrough holds 92,727 shares. Legacy Capital Partners holds 1.1% or 29,710 shares. 165,050 are owned by Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp. Green Square Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 18,261 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.08% stake. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hanson And Doremus Investment holds 1,843 shares. First National Tru reported 55,789 shares. Rnc Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 96,570 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14,400 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,700 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.