Longfellow Investment Management Company Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Cut as Shares Declined; As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Market Valuation Rose, Alpha Windward Has Lowered Stake

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 16,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 1,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $112.02. About 166,002 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 95.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 3,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 177 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 3,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 290,712 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mellanox Introduces Revolutionary ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2 Secure Cloud SmartNICs and I/O Processing Unit Solutions – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox’s New Solutions to Enhance Data Center Performance – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: Expected Annualized Return Of 21.06% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox Works With VMware and NVIDIA to Enable High Performance Virtualized Machine Learning Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59 million for 17.72 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

