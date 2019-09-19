Longfellow Investment Management Company Has Lowered Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position by $552,534 as Market Valuation Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Kanawha Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 463,629 shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 7,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 58,989 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 51,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 4.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,134 shares to 13,666 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 6,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,972 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southrn (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 28,705 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc owns 207,187 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Northside Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 165,693 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0.08% or 259,725 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 21,803 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.71 million shares. 212,830 are owned by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mitchell Co owns 8,653 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.26% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 5,547 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd reported 76,825 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd has invested 1.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $117.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.