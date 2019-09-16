Longfellow Investment Management Company Has Cut Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Stock Declined; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Stack Financial Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 4,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 133,119 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25M, down from 137,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 1.13M shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 16,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 1,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 227,737 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 46,077 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 697,870 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 0.57% or 118,030 shares. Kepos Capital Lp invested in 2.05M shares. Axa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 6,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.12% or 44,594 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 367,781 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 38,193 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 26,766 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.3% or 23,013 shares. 1,902 were accumulated by Numerixs Tech. Loomis Sayles L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 131,309 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.63 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $117.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.03M for 18.01 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 2.00M shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y reported 1,632 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Ser invested in 25,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa accumulated 2,750 shares. Murphy Mgmt holds 2,800 shares. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,028 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 4,462 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 19,765 shares. John G Ullman Assocs reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 35,723 shares.

