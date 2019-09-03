Longevity Acquisition (LOAC) Touches $10.31 High on Sep, 3; Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered By $520,533 Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake

The stock of Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) reached all time high today, Sep, 3 and still has $10.93 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.31 share price. This indicates more upside for the $54.33 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.93 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.26M more. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 1,600 shares traded. Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 74.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Stearns Financial Services Group holds 20,026 shares with $200,000 value, down from 77,863 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 29.89 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $54.33 million. The firm focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 22.11% above currents $8.23 stock price. General Electric had 28 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 15. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros holds 75,197 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 220,334 shares. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 728,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 41,079 shares. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 63,169 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 599,504 shares. Northstar Group Inc reported 45,293 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 124,436 shares. Vigilant Management holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. 53,224 are owned by Truepoint. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 251,083 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru Company. Payden & Rygel holds 0% or 3,502 shares.

