Longevity Acquisition (LOAC) Touches $10.28 High on Sep, 1; Heartland Advisors Has Cut Pretium Res (PVG) Holding

The stock of Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) reached all time high today, Sep, 1 and still has $10.79 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.28 share price. This indicates more upside for the $54.18M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.79 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.71M more. It closed at $10.28 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Pretium Res Inc (PVG) stake by 8.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 168,200 shares as Pretium Res Inc (PVG)’s stock rose 47.68%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 1.76 million shares with $15.09M value, down from 1.93 million last quarter. Pretium Res Inc now has $2.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 1.22 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Albireo Pharma Inc stake by 25,000 shares to 150,000 valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) stake by 114,000 shares and now owns 676,550 shares. Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 221,200 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 745,322 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Bridger Management Llc owns 1.12% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 1.65 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 120,900 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 79,431 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd has 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Midas Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 50,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Jane Street Group Inc Incorporated Llc invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). 471,277 are owned by Sector Pension Invest Board. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 13,450 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Federated Pa owns 821,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh holds 0.04% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) or 389,000 shares.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $54.18 million. The firm focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It currently has negative earnings.