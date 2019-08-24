Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Longevity Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares. Insiders owned 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats South Mountain Merger Corp.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.