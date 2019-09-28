Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)

Both Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 15 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

Table 1 demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 28.5% and 50.85% respectively. Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 32.79%. Comparatively, Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has 18.66% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.