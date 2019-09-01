Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.47 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Longevity Acquisition Corporation is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Longevity Acquisition Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.5% and 3.1%. About 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.