Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27

Table 1 highlights Longevity Acquisition Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Longevity Acquisition Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Longevity Acquisition Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.66% and 97.1% respectively. About 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 1.48% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.