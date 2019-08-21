Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Seaboard Corporation 4,110 0.70 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 highlights Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Seaboard Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Seaboard Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Longevity Acquisition Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seaboard Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Seaboard Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.5% and 19%. Insiders held 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Seaboard Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Seaboard Corporation beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.