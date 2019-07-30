Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Longevity Acquisition Corporation has 35.66% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Longevity Acquisition Corporation has 32.79% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Longevity Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Longevity Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Longevity Acquisition Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Longevity Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 1.48% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s competitors beat Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.