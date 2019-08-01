Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Longevity Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|25
|18.02
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Longevity Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.66% and 75.2%. Insiders owned 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Longevity Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.48%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.92%
|0.24%
|4.3%
|-7.89%
|0.12%
|6.84%
For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Boston Omaha Corporation.
Summary
Boston Omaha Corporation beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.
Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
