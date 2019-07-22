Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.