Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Since Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Longevity Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Longevity Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.93% and 34.79%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Longevity Acquisition Corporation
|0.19%
|1.1%
|3.77%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.
Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
