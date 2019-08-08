Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Since Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.93% and 51.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.