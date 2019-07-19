Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 43.93% and 50.85% respectively. Competitively, 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 5.46% 0% 2.08% 3.71% 0% 1.18%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.