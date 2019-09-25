Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

We are contrasting Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.41 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 43.93% and 3.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.