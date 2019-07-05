Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Contrasting side by side

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.22 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.