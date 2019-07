Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Comparison side by side

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 7.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.