Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Contrasting side by side

Both Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Longevity Acquisition Corporation and New Frontier Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares and 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.