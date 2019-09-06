Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Contrasting side by side

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

Table 1 highlights Longevity Acquisition Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.