Longer Investments Trimmed Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by $917,696; As Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 3.19M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 215,674 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, down from 219,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 500,492 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 5,100 shares to 14,155 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 12,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.14 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.