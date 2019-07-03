Longer Investments Stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Cut by $917,696 as Shares Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Holding In Visa (V) Was Has Boosted

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.07M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 2,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,574 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 30,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 918 were reported by State Bank. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 2.16 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Limited Company holds 0.41% or 73,716 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 1.66M shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 9,158 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Indiana-based Monarch Cap Management Inc has invested 2.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 9,182 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated stated it has 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fincl Architects invested in 0.13% or 720 shares. Mai Management owns 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 77,963 shares. Macroview Mngmt holds 0.03% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Comml Bank & holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 105,307 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,042 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Carroll Assocs invested in 0.39% or 40,444 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G manager to open restaurant with concept new to Cincinnati – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mechel Reports Decisions of Annual General Shareholder Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Decline Has Intersected Babicanora Vein, Confirms New Vein Discovery and Additional High-Grade In-Fill Drill Results: – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,936 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.52% or 6,746 shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A, Illinois-based fund reported 80,235 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital LP invested in 2,852 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oarsman Cap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,500 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Randolph reported 5.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Primecap Management Ca reported 3.66 million shares. Peak Asset Ltd accumulated 3.69% or 69,492 shares. Centre Asset Management holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 55,570 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Perkins Coie Trust reported 26,236 shares. Moreover, Atria Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 759,905 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings.