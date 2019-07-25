Longer Investments Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed 3M Company (MMM) Position by $383,364 as Valuation Declined

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 7.26M shares traded or 5.89% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 1,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,276 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 18,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 7.29 million shares traded or 106.89% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.60 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. Shares for $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Advsr Ltd Llc holds 4,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs Inc holds 0.59% or 1.30 million shares. Reik And Limited Com has 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 668,500 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 209,264 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Mngmt has invested 1.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roffman Miller Inc Pa holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,358 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 5.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Da Davidson owns 195,287 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21.96 million shares. Switzerland-based Starr Interest has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviance Capital Prtnrs invested in 0.79% or 26,635 shares. 53,440 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.85M shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock. Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Keel Paul A. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450.