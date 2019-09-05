Longer Investments Lowered Its Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) Position by $1.80 Million; First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding Increased by Terril Brothers Inc

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 81,645 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 130,785 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 212,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Build America Bond T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 132,759 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 152,032 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 202 are owned by Mufg Americas. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc invested 0.11% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Amalgamated National Bank invested in 10,482 shares. Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,485 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 16,073 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc holds 1.63 million shares. Terril Brothers holds 0.6% or 33,000 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company LP owns 173,285 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd holds 8,227 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust holds 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 377 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd has 0.09% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 1,645 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 17,056 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,203 activity. 3,000 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock or 670 shares. $7,816 worth of stock was bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. DUESER F SCOTT had bought 218 shares worth $13,438.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,447 shares to 227,858 shares, valued at $18.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,172 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,000 are held by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp. Carroll Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 300 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 272,677 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Lc has invested 0.21% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cohen Steers accumulated 12,827 shares. Massachusetts-based American Research And Management has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com holds 63,034 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Duncker Streett & holds 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 1,200 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ca reported 14,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 16,300 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 39,695 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Com owns 41,912 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 93,446 shares.