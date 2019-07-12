Longer Investments Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding; Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre (SE) Shorts Up By 4.02%

Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:SE) had an increase of 4.02% in short interest. SE’s SI was 16.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.02% from 15.95M shares previously. With 2.93 million avg volume, 6 days are for Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:SE)’s short sellers to cover SE’s short positions. The SI to Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre’s float is 15.69%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 1.06M shares traded. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has risen 144.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SE News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 14/05/2018 – Spectra Systems to Develop Sensor With G20 Central Bank; 15/05/2018 – SEA LTD SE.N – NOW EXPECT E-COMMERCE GMV FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 TO BE BETWEEN US$8.2 BLN AND US$8.7 BLN, REPRESENTING 99.4% TO 111.5% GROWTH FROM 2017; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting Manufacturer LED Luks; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 19/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – SPECTRA MDCL DEVICES – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208017 April 18, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Munich Re’s ALLFINANZ Spectra Turns Pre-Assessment Chaos into Instant Sales, STP and Analytics; 19/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208017 Company: SPECTRA MDCL DEVICES

Longer Investments Inc decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 17.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longer Investments Inc sold 2,174 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Longer Investments Inc holds 10,278 shares with $1.95 million value, down from 12,452 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $937.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues

Among 3 analysts covering Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sea Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SE in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SE in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has market cap of $16.02 billion. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv Mgmt accumulated 104,920 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Serv owns 30,633 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5.6% or 78,805 shares. Bender Robert & Associate holds 12.06% or 129,605 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 6.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.22M shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communication Ltd accumulated 3.8% or 17,000 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Lc has 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Braun Stacey Assocs invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rbo And Com Limited Liability Com has 2.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,838 shares. Dillon & Associate owns 111,860 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd accumulated 5,941 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arvest Bankshares Division reported 1.91% stake. Torray Limited Liability stated it has 120,367 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. UBS has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. JP Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Cascend Securities. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Monness.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.