Longer Investments Has Decreased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake; Nwi Management LP Boosted Its United Continental Holdings (UAL) Stake

Longer Investments Inc decreased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stake by 22.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longer Investments Inc sold 11,010 shares as Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Longer Investments Inc holds 38,145 shares with $1.66M value, down from 49,155 last quarter. Schlumberger Limited now has $43.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 9.59 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Nwi Management Lp increased United Continental Holdings (UAL) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp acquired 60,000 shares as United Continental Holdings (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 375,000 shares with $29.92M value, up from 315,000 last quarter. United Continental Holdings now has $21.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 14/03/2018 – Pressure builds on United over puppy that died on flight; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Caps 2018 Capacity Growth at 5.5%; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC REV. PASSENGER MILES INCREASED 5.7%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q TRASM Up 3.4%; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 57.34% above currents $31.25 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Friday, June 7 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental has $120 highest and $78 lowest target. $99’s average target is 20.82% above currents $81.94 stock price. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital.