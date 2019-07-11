Longer Investments Decreased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake; VARONIS SYSTEMS Has 1.01 Sentiment

Longer Investments Inc decreased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stake by 22.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longer Investments Inc sold 11,010 shares as Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Longer Investments Inc holds 38,145 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 49,155 last quarter. Schlumberger Limited now has $56.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.76M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS

VARONIS SYSTEMS INC (VRNS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 79 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 78 cut down and sold holdings in VARONIS SYSTEMS INC. The investment professionals in our database reported: 24.40 million shares, up from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding VARONIS SYSTEMS INC in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 29.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.

North Run Capital Lp holds 7.32% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. for 192,500 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 55,086 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1.86% invested in the company for 122,800 shares. The Connecticut-based P.A.W. Capital Corp has invested 1.48% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 578,455 shares.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.80 million for 29.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity. 15,000 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares with value of $660,000 were sold by Le Peuch Olivier.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.18% or 762,976 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James Associates reported 1.40 million shares. 55,098 are owned by Parsons Capital Management Ri. Marco Inv Management Lc holds 0.22% or 27,773 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gam Ag invested in 0.04% or 20,200 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Curbstone Fincl reported 27,828 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3.00M shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 106 are owned by Toth Fin Advisory Corp. S&Co invested in 18,767 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 123,179 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, March 15.