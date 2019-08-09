Longer Investments Cut Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stake by $917,696 as Stock Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Excalibur Management Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 5.00M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $188.01. About 9.04 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – A day in the life of a product manager at Facebook; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO After Facebook Breach (Video); 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 10/04/2018 – Sen Roger Wicker: Wicker Addresses Privacy Concerns With Facebook CEO; 17/04/2018 – Facebook may face billions in fines over its Tag Suggestions feature. Via @verge:; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN APRIL INCREASED BUYBACK PROGRAM BY ADDED $9B

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram test will hide like count – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Hires Vineâ€™s Former Leader to Counter TikTok’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68 billion for 24.23 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kenmare Prtnrs Lc holds 14.41% or 69,200 shares. Moreover, Moore Limited Partnership has 2.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 445,000 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swedbank reported 1.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,051 were reported by Essex Financial Serv. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 0.79% or 33,501 shares. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Company invested in 20,448 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 87,178 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. 8,687 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Mgmt. Whetstone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 99,199 shares or 6.71% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 4,993 shares. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct holds 89,187 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. 62,177 were reported by Dock Street Asset Mngmt.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 843,211 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca owns 45,282 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc holds 406,363 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Com invested in 3,214 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.78M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.85 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 403,440 shares. Strategic Fincl Ser stated it has 41,782 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co invested in 1.49% or 137,166 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 857,832 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 1.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv, California-based fund reported 3,061 shares. Boston Prtn holds 1.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8.75 million shares.