Longer Investments Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $410,886 as Stock Value Rose; Beck Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by $521,262

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 115.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, up from 2,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc analyzed 2,174 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,610 shares. Crossvault Limited Liability holds 53,237 shares. Bailard Inc holds 2.08% or 176,404 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 240,477 shares. Beck Capital Ltd Liability owns 5,138 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 11,627 shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners Lc invested in 2.68% or 47,999 shares. Cardinal Management holds 1.96% or 36,193 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr owns 185,246 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 81,770 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Corporation reported 96,268 shares stake. Grassi Inv Mgmt has 2.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,920 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.07% or 293,434 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

