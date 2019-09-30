Longbow Research Reports Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) Upgrade from “Underperform”; U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Has 1.37 Sentiment

U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 92 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 67 trimmed and sold positions in U S Physical Therapy Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 12.64 million shares, up from 12.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding U S Physical Therapy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 52 Increased: 64 New Position: 28.

Longbow Research raised Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock to a “Neutral” rating from “Underperform”. The rating change was revealed to investors in a a research note today.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 2.18M shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 16/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC QSR.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $65; 24/04/2018 – Burger King Boosts Restaurant Brands’ Earnings With Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, CO ADOPTED THE NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS – EXPECT MOST TIM HORTONS RESTAURANTS IN CANADA TO BE REDESIGNED BY 2021- CEO CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NZ FY NET INCOME NZ$35.5M; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS FY NET RISES 37% Y/Y; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NZ FINAL DIV/SHR 18 NZ CENTS; 13/04/2018 – QSR: #BREAKING – Tim Hortons parent company, Restaurant Brands International tells me it has heard from minister Bains office and that there is currently no active investigation of the company. $QSR; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands revenue rises 7 pct; 17/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Among 10 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $9000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $80.20’s average target is 14.70% above currents $69.92 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 17 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8400 target in Monday, August 5 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, September 5. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. QSR’s profit will be $184.30 million for 24.28 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Restaurant Brands International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Restaurant Brands International Inc

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129.16. About 56,485 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) has risen 24.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector

Bard Associates Inc holds 4.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for 66,405 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 100,637 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 209,405 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,618 shares.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The Company’s clinics provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It has a 71.36 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned and operated 540 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 20 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. USPH’s profit will be $8.88M for 45.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.