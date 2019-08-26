Longbow Research Cuts Steel Dynamics (STLD) To Neutral; Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (FLEX) Shorts Lowered By 13.71%

Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FLEX) had a decrease of 13.71% in short interest. FLEX’s SI was 6.88 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.71% from 7.98M shares previously. With 6.31M avg volume, 1 days are for Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s short sellers to cover FLEX’s short positions. The SI to Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.33%. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 3.70 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 09/04/2018 – Flex Logix Validates EFLX®4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC16FFC; Evaluation Boards Available Now

In a an analyst report issued on 26 August, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to a Neutral rating from a Buy rating.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Shares for $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24. $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by RINN RUSSELL B. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Pushis Glenn bought $149,986.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Steel Dynamics (STLD) Down 13.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Longbow Research Downgrades Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Favorites: Steel Dynamics Ranks As a Top Metals Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 55.03% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.69 per share. STLD’s profit will be $168.90M for 8.73 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Steel Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.64% negative EPS growth.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.90 billion. The firm operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other divisions. It has a 5.69 P/E ratio. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections.

The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.95M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Steel Dynamics, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 20,394 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 17,475 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Fruth Invest has 6,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 62,725 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 82,750 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 388,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors owns 24,519 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 166,938 shares stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 4,073 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Envestnet Asset accumulated 192,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Private Wealth stated it has 17,600 shares.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 225.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 172 shares. Steinberg Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.43% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 31,050 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0% or 719 shares. 1.89M were reported by Korea Invest Corporation. Corsair Cap Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 402,597 shares. First Trust Advsr L P has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 40,659 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Fund Management Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Reilly Advsr Limited Company holds 1,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.08% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% stake. Pictet Asset Limited has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 197,798 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd accumulated 331 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 18.43% above currents $9.71 stock price. Flex had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 29.