Long Road Investment Counsel Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Raised by $330,000 as Share Price Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Check Capital Management Boosted Holding by $361,400

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 54,254 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 17,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 219,472 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.06% or 5,350 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.21% or 3.63M shares. Ifrah Svcs accumulated 5,987 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,262 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has invested 2.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 13,227 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested in 91,230 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Dillon & Assocs reported 48,915 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 3.07M shares stake. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 46,490 are owned by Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares to 542,250 shares, valued at $59.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,008 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.