Long Road Investment Counsel Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $792,300; Stock Declined; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 18,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.94. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 838,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.86M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 1.88M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 147,890 shares to 576,290 shares, valued at $43.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $163.86M for 12.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.